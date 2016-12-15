Blakemore Wholesale Distribution renews BP Partnership

Blakemore Wholesale Distribution has announced a new two-year contract to supply 320 BP forecourt sites across the UK. The contract follows a successful six-year relationship between the family-owned wholesale distributor and the major oil company.

The new partnership will see Blakemore Wholesale Distribution distribute branded food and drink products to the BP regional distribution centre in Lutterworth, which will in turn service 320 forecourt sites, including 250 M&S Simply Food outlets.

The company's sales director Raj Krishan said: “Blakemore Wholesale Distribution has developed a successful partnership with BP and I am delighted that we have been able to negotiate an even stronger working relationship between our two organisations.”

“Over the past six years we have been able to demonstrate a high level of professionalism in supporting BP and have been able to create a valued, collaborative approach to business.”

Krishan said the wider AF Blakemore Group had been key in securing the new contract, and that the business would use the scale, infrastructure and expertise of the Blakemore Logistics, Trade Partners and Retail divisions in providing a comprehensive service to BP.

He added: “We are committed to working closely with our colleagues across the Blakemore infrastructure, to provide bespoke delivered wholesale solutions in a way that our larger competitors are often unable to match.”

Blakemore Wholesale Distribution already services national contracts for a number of high-profile accounts including Roadchef, and is expecting to make further contract announcements in the coming months.