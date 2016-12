Police are appealing for information about an attack on an ATM at the Co-op service station on Chesterfield Road in Duckmanton, Derbyshire, which happened in the early hours of December 14.

At 4.25am a passer-by reported seeing smoke coming from the ATM. When the emergency services arrived they realised that an unsuccessful attempt had been made to steal cash from the machine.

Detective Inspector Justin Redman said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and we’d like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between about 3am and 4.30am on the day of the incident.”