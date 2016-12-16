Council backs plans to extend rural service station to show support for local businesses

PLANS to extend a service station have been approved to provide a boost to the rural economy, according to a report in the Dorset Echo.

West Dorset District Council’s Planning Committee has approved plans for an extension and alterations to Owermoigne Service Station on Wareham Road, including an enlarged kiosk and shop building with a first floor office and new motor vehicle repair workshop.

Anthony Bennett, proprietor of Owermoigne Service Station, said: “Rural filling stations are in danger. We don’t make enough money from fuel sales anymore. To survive there has to be other incomes.”

Despite objections from some nearby residents, the report says Cllr George Symonds urged members to back the plans and support rural industry. He said: ”This is a rural garage that is trying to move on. If we don’t allow businesses to improve and move on we won’t have any businesses like this. I think we need to support rural businesses.”

The council’s report supported this position, stating that without improving the site facilities the businesses “cannot sustain and support itself ”.