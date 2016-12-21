Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi partner on electric vehicles

By John Wood

Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi are reported to be planning to share electric vehicle (EV) architecture in a move aimed at reducing the development costs of future EV models.

Reports suggest that Nissan should be able to deliver a future LEAF electric car priced at approximately 2 million yen (£14,000), at least 20% lower than today’s starting price.

The Nissan and Renault alliance is already working on shared vehicle architecture for the next-generation Leaf and Zoe models but for the first time Mitsubishi – which was recently purchased by Nissan – is also expected to be a participant.

According to a report in the Nikkei newspaper, the engineering and development departments of the brands will work together to streamline production of parts including motors, inverters and batteries.

The collaboration is expected to drive down costs and thus reduce the purchase price of each model.

None of the companies involved have made an official response to the report.