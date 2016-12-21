Car crash on Derbyshire forecourt

21 December, 2016
By John Wood
Two damaged cars on a forecourt

Pictures of the aftermath of a collision between two cars on an Esso forecourt have been released on Twitter by Derbyshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU). 

The accident happened at the station at Temple Normanton, Chesterfield, on the A617, at about 4.30am on Sunday December 18.

One car, a red Seat, had driven on to the forecourt and hit a stationary vehicle before continuing into the station building.

A spokeswoman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters from Chesterfield and Staveley stations were sent to the incident, involving two cars which were involved in a collision on the forecourt.

She said they remained at the scene until about 5.30am. She said: "We made the vehicles safe and then left the incident in the hands of police and forecourt staff."

A police spokesperson confirmed that there were no serious injuries and that alcohol was involved.

