Car crash on Derbyshire forecourt

The accident happened at the station at Temple Normanton, Chesterfield, on the A617, at about 4.30am on Sunday December 18.
One car, a red Seat, had driven on to the forecourt and hit a stationary vehicle before continuing into the station building.
A spokeswoman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters from Chesterfield and Staveley stations were sent to the incident, involving two cars which were involved in a collision on the forecourt.
She said they remained at the scene until about 5.30am. She said: "We made the vehicles safe and then left the incident in the hands of police and forecourt staff."
A police spokesperson confirmed that there were no serious injuries and that alcohol was involved.