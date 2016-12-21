Four new food outlets approved at Euro Garages site

By John Wood

Euro Garages has won planning approval to build four new food outlets at its service station at the Barrow Brook Business Village off the A59 on the outskirts of Clitheroe, in Lancashire.

The application includes two 24-hour drive-thru outlets as well as parking at Barrow Business Village in Hey Road.

At the moment the site is undeveloped grassland just off the A59 earmarked as an employment area, and is next to a McDonald’s and the petrol station which both operate 24 hours seven days a week.

Planning bosses approved the proposal subject to conditions including noise levels and restrictions on delivery times to protect nearby residents. CCTV will also be installed to deter anti-social behaviour.

A spokesman for Euro Garages said: “It has been demonstrated that the proposed development of two drive-through units and two food units represents an entirely appropriate form of development within the Barrow Brook Business Village and should be supported.

“The works would result in the re-use of a vacant site and secures a long-term, active use which will significantly contribute to the local economy.”

Councillor Ian Sayers, vice chairman of the planning committee, said: “It was designated to be an employment area so it is good news for the area.

“The only real concern is noise in respect of residents. With a lot of heavy goods vehicles coming in. It is a question of waiting to see what will happen.”