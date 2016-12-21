Shell opens new to industry site in Essex

By John Wood

Shell Chelmsford will be open 24 hours a day and offer Shell’s fuels at eight filling positions. The shop will serve Shell’s Deli2go food and beverage range, and Costa Coffee Express. Facilities at Shell Chelmsford include three toilets, an ATM and parking for 10 cars.

Built on the site of an old quarry, Shell Chelmsford is located at the Regiment Business Park on the A130, Essex Regiment Way. Other services located on the business park include a Costa Coffee and McDonald’s Drive Thru.

David Moss, general manager, Shell Retail UK, said: “Shell Chelmsford is in a great location and meets our strategy of having the right service station in the right location to suit the needs of our customers. It demonstrates how Shell continues to invest in its UK company-owned network.

“Shell Chelmsford will bring Shell’s quality fuels, our leading convenience offer in Deli2go and our commitment to great customer service to the local community and many of our customers that use the A130.”

To celebrate the opening of Shell Chelmsford, Shell will host a lucky pump day giveaway on 12 January 2017. Customers will also have the opportunity to sample the Deli2go range and see a Scuderia Ferrari F1 car, which will be located on the forecourt throughout the day.