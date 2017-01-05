Minehead filling station sold

By John Wood

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has assisted with the sale of Wheddon Cross petrol filling station in Minehead, Somerset, in an off-market deal.

The business, located on the B3224 with direct access to Taunton and Minehead features a petrol forecourt and 2,500 sq ft convenience store.

Christie & Co said the buyer was a multiple retail operator from Ringwood. Central Convenience Stores is based in the town and has been highly acquisitive building a chain of c-stores and 16 forecourts across southern England.

William Trott, business agent in Christie & Co’s Exeter office, brokered the sale. He commented: “We were delighted to assist with the sale of this successful business.

“With the current liquidity of funding, general appetite for acquisition and the lack of good stock, as well as fewer opportunities from oil companies, the pressure on the supply of good forecourts will continue to positively influence prices, which is great news if you’re planning to sell.”