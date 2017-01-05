Hoyer extends deal with Rontec

05 January, 2017
By John Wood

Hoyer Petrolog has announced that it has extended its agreement with Top 50 Indie Rontec to supply more than 200 of the company’s forecourts across the UK through to September 2021.

Making the announcement, Allan Davison, operations director for Hoyer Petrolog UK, said: “Rontec has been a major customer of Hoyer Petrolog since 2012 and this new contract is a sign of the strong long-standing relationship between our two companies.”

As well as the existing contract term being extended, Rontec has added 18 additional sites to its network in the Midlands and North West which will require the Hoyer Petrolog fleet to collect fuel from the Valero terminals in Kingsbury and Manchester. These additional sites will be the first Texaco-branded forecourts Hoyer has supplied in the UK.

Davison added: “This growth is fantastic for the Petrolog fleet and continues to show that improving our flexibility and agility in a changing market place helps us to secure long-term business and ensure job security for all of our employees.”

Tom Cookson, director of fuels at Rontec, said “We are delighted to have extended our relationship with Hoyer who now deliver fuel to all of our service stations throughout the UK.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: Texaco, Valero, Rontec, Hoyer




Site Search

Poll

It's been a roller coaster year - what with the EU referendum and US election - but in spite of it all, are you feeling positive about your business prospects for 2017?

  • Yes
  • No

Facebook

About the Forecourt Trader Group
Forecourt Trader continues to maintain its market-leading position as the major source of information for the petrol-retailing sector.

Targeted at independent retailers, all those connected to the industry seek out Forecourt Trader (magazine and website) for its strong mix of news, industry and retailer profiles, as well as scheduled features that cover all categories of a service station operation at length, on both the forecourt and shop side of the business. ...more »

Twitter