Hoyer extends deal with Rontec

By John Wood

Hoyer Petrolog has announced that it has extended its agreement with Top 50 Indie Rontec to supply more than 200 of the company’s forecourts across the UK through to September 2021.

Making the announcement, Allan Davison, operations director for Hoyer Petrolog UK, said: “Rontec has been a major customer of Hoyer Petrolog since 2012 and this new contract is a sign of the strong long-standing relationship between our two companies.”

As well as the existing contract term being extended, Rontec has added 18 additional sites to its network in the Midlands and North West which will require the Hoyer Petrolog fleet to collect fuel from the Valero terminals in Kingsbury and Manchester. These additional sites will be the first Texaco-branded forecourts Hoyer has supplied in the UK.

Davison added: “This growth is fantastic for the Petrolog fleet and continues to show that improving our flexibility and agility in a changing market place helps us to secure long-term business and ensure job security for all of our employees.”

Tom Cookson, director of fuels at Rontec, said “We are delighted to have extended our relationship with Hoyer who now deliver fuel to all of our service stations throughout the UK.”