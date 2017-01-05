MRH buys Spring Petroleum

By John Wood

MRH, number one in Forecourt Trader’s Top 50 Indies, has bought Spring Petroleum which was ranked 11th in the list.

In the 2016 Top 50 Indies MRH had 452 sites and the acquisition of Spring Petroleum, which included Mercury Forecourts, adds a further 27.

MRH company secretary David Hathaway confirmed that the acquisition had been completed and said that as part of the deal all the previous owners of Spring Petroleum had exited the business. All the other staff remain with the business.

Spring Petroleum, which was based in Batley, West Yorkshire, was one of the successful bidders in the sell-off of sites by Shell in 2015, acquiring six sites.

In the past year it had been carrying out a redevelopment/refurbishment programme and had been working on the roll-out of Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins concepts on a number of its locations.

The deal means that three of the Top 50 Indies have been acquired by the top two in the past six months.

In August second-placed MFG announced it was buying Synergie Holdings, which was ranked 13th and had 19 sites, and Roadside Group, which was ranked 26th and had 10 sites, taking it to a total of 405 sites.