Asda opens two new filling stations in Wales

By John Wood

Two new Asda filling stations in South Wales have opened after being completed by the construction division of The Premier Group, a national specialist in construction and maintenance work.

The new petrol filling stations, based in Llanelli and Tonypandy, were additionally awarded to The Premier Group as part of the Asda Framework in 2016. The Asda Llanelli and Tonypandy sites will mark the second and third projects that The Premier Group has completed for the supermarket giant.

The scope of the works completed at the Asda Llanelli site included a fully automated petrol filling station in the area of an existing car park, comprising of 4 x 4 pumps with two 75,000 litre fuel storage tanks, decorative landscaping works, a car park and road entrance works.

The Asda Tonypandy site saw The Premier Group undertake the construction of a fully automated petrol filling station in the area of an existing car park, comprising of 3 x 4 pumps with two 75,000 litre fuel storage tanks, a car park and road entrance works.

The Premier Group provided a number of different services to Asda during these two projects and was heavily involved in the pre-construction phase at both sites.

The Premier Group is a leading UK independent fuel engineering company that operates as three main divisions: construction, installation and servicing. In addition to Asda, The Premier Group works with many major national brands. The company has also completed projects for Esso, Shell, BP, MRH, Rontec and Tesco.

Steve Evans, managing director of the construction division of The Premier Group, said: “We are really pleased to be handing over these two new sites. Collaborating with Asda has enabled us to enhance The Premier Group’s reputation of working with major supermarket chains to provide specialist construction and branding work. As this project was for new sites, we were able to showcase our ability to solve problems, offering improvements for the client while maintaining the highest standards of health and safety.

“Being based in Swansea, these projects were close to home for us and we are proud to have delivered our services to these local sites. This will help us to build on our portfolio of construction works carried out in the South Wales region.”