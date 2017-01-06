Kay Group partners WH Smith at new site

By John Wood

Top 50 Indie The Kay Group has introduced a new partnership with WH Smith at the opening of its second new to industry site in the past 12 months at Crewe Gateway.

The one-acre petrol filling station development is part of a tripartite development with Pochin’s Property and a new independent Jaguar dealership. It provides an open spacious forecourt with a five bay jet wash and ample customer and staff parking, literally at the Gateway into Crewe.

The 5,000sq ft shop building incorporates the group’s existing retailing partners, Spar and Greggs, along with the new venture with WH Smith, a first for a main road petrol filling station.

Kay Group said: “The WH Smith within the forecourt will offer customers the opportunity to purchase a wide range of good quality stationery items, greetings cards and gift wrap, as well as seasonal ranges, all in a convenient and very accessible location.”