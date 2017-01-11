Driverless cars will reduce delays says DfT

By John Wood

Driverless cars could significantly reduce delays according to a new study by the Department for Transport (DfT).

The project used computer software to create virtual models of different parts of the UK road network including urban roads and a 20km motorway section.

Delays and traffic flow were all shown to improve as the proportion of automated vehicles increased.

Transport minister Johns Hayes said: “This exciting and extensive study shows that driverless cars could vastly improve the flow of traffic in our towns and cities, offering huge benefits to motorists including reduced delays and more reliable journey times.

“Driverless cars are just one example of cutting-edge technology which could transform the way in which we travel in the future, particularly in providing new opportunities for those with reduced mobility. This study reinforces our belief that these technologies offer major benefits and this government will support their research.”

The study examined different scenarios including the level of automation, the proportion of vehicles equipped with the technology and different automated driving styles.

The main findings of the report included that:

• on major roads where traditional vehicles outnumbered automated vehicles benefits are relatively small, but increase as the percentage of driverless cars on the roads increases - when measuring peak traffic periods with a maximum of up to 100% of driverless vehicles we saw journey times reduced by more than 11% and delays cut by more than 40%;

• on urban roads benefits are seen in peak traffic periods even with low levels of automated vehicles on roads - benefits include a 12% improvement in delays and a 21% improvement in journey time reliability.

As well as this study, the DfT along with the Centre for Connected Autonomous Vehicles is publishing a response to a consultation on insurance for driverless cars.

The response details proposals to extend compulsory motor insurance to include the use of automated vehicles. The response aims to establish a model where an insurer would cover both the driver’s use of the vehicle and the driverless vehicle technology itself. These proposals are intended to be taken through the Modern Transport Bill.