Auto bosses predict demise of diesel

By John Wood

UK automotive executives expect battery electric vehicles will dominate the automotive marketplace by 2025 and predict diesel technology will be phased out, according to KPMG’s Global Automotive Executive Survey 2017.

The report findings revealed that 62% of UK automotive executives view diesel technology as a thing of the past, expecting the traditional powertrain technology to eventually vanish from the manufacturers’ portfolio. Meanwhile, 93% of UK automotive executives are planning to invest in the technology for battery electric vehicles over the next five years.

For the first time, battery electric vehicle technology has overtaken connectivity and digitalisation as the key trend in this year’s survey. The report revealed that 90% of UK automotive executives expect battery electric vehicles to dominate the automotive marketplace by 2025.

“Improvements in the cost and range of battery technology, coupled with growing concern over the emission of both carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides from diesel engines, means that almost the whole automotive industry believes that the mass adoption of electric cars will happen during the next decade,” said John Leech, UK head of automotive at KPMG.

The survey also found that 74% of UK automotive executives think that by 2025, more than half of car owners today will not want to own a vehicle, as self-driving technology and mobility as a service will take priority.

Leech said: “The UK is particularly suited to the early adoption of self-driving cars consumed as a service. Our greenbelt policy has created a relatively dense urban population which, when coupled with our high fuel prices, means that so-called “robot taxis” offer a greater cost saving to the UK public, compared to European or North American markets. I believe robot taxis will revolutionise UK urban transportation in the second half of the next decade.”