Government announces road improvements

By John Wood

Multi-million pound plans to improve journeys for drivers on some of the East of England’s busiest roads will be launched over the next three months, transport secretary Chris Grayling has announced.

The work on the A12, A428 and A47 will be carried out by Highways England and is due to start by 2020.

The schemes include:

• widening of the A12 between Chelmsford and the A120 junction in Essex;

• improvements on the A428 between Caxton Gibbet roundabout in Cambridgeshire and the Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire;

• six major improvement schemes, including junction and dualling, along the A47 route in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk;

Grayling said: “The government is making a record investment to improve our motorways and major ‘A’ roads across the country to get motorists to their destinations more quickly, easily and safely.

“These vital schemes in the East of England will not only help relieve congestion, they will also link people with jobs and businesses with customers, helping boost the region’s economy and improving lives.”

Over the next few months public consultations will be held to give drivers, residents and businesses their chance to comment on the proposals.

Highways England chief executive Jim O’Sullivan said: “These improvements are made possible by the Government’s £15 billion investment in our strategic roads. They are much needed by the half a million drivers who use them every day.

“Each scheme has been developed by working with local partners and through this consultation we are welcoming views on them. I encourage anyone with an interest in these roads – whether they drive on them, live near them or depend on them for trade – to get involved.”