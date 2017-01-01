It's been a roller coaster year - what with the EU referendum and US election - but in spite of it all, are you feeling positive about your business prospects for 2017?
Petrotec buys Wayne UK
Petrotec Group has been revealed as the buyer of Wayne Fueling Systems’ UK distribution business, a deal that was forced on the company by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
Shell opens new to industry site in Essex
Shell has today opened a company-owned service station on a new to industry site in Essex.
Diesel sales to plummet forecasts UBS
Sales of diesel could plummet from 50% of fuel for cars to just 10% by 2025, according to a report by banking and financial services group UBS.
Four new food outlets approved at Euro Garages site
Euro Garages has won planning approval to build four new food outlets at its service station at the Barrow Brook Business Village off the A59 on the outskirts of Clitheroe, in Lancashire.
Shop Doctor: In the surgery this month - Shell Select, Brenzett, Kent
LOCATION: This Shell site is on a roundabout just outside Brenzett on the Romney Marsh. The site is very visible from the roundabout but it's not obvious how you get to it. I had to turn one way and do a U-turn to get in. There used to be a Little Chef adjacent to the forecourt but now it's a business selling sheds.
Service Centre: Jac Roper talks about the auto-enrolment pension trap plus the worst service ever
Auto-enrolment nothing to do with cars: Anyone who knows Londis retailer Steve Vaughan (Handbridge Services, Chester) knows that he likes to pass on useful tips. In 2015 he recommended AEclipse, a company that will set up a pension scheme for you without ripping you off. (And as we all know, any new scheme involving money and red tape, automatically attracts rip-off merchants). His latest tip is on the same subject. (And I do know that 'pensions' is a very boring, easily-ignored subject although, funnily enough, the older you get, the more interesting it gets).
Money Talk: Autumn in the wilderness
If there wasn't really much drama around the Autumn Statement that the Chancellor delivered on the 23rd of November, there was at least a little of the flavour of pantomime: this was to be the last 'Autumn Statement' because in future the 'real Budget' will move to autumn; so what we used to know as 'The Budget' will be in the autumn, and in its' place we'll have a 'Spring Statement' although the name won't actually change until after the 'Budget' due next March (2017). Confused? Maybe they should just call it 'Springwatch' and 'Autumnwatch'.
Day in the Life: George Field
I know lots of people say no two days are the same for them but for me that really is true. And that's because I don't work nine-to-five. I live in Comrie in Perthshire and clock up about 45,000 miles a year working for Air-serv covering Scotland, the North East, the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and some of their National Accounts.
