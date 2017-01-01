If there wasn't really much drama around the Autumn Statement that the Chancellor delivered on the 23rd of November, there was at least a little of the flavour of pantomime: this was to be the last 'Autumn Statement' because in future the 'real Budget' will move to autumn; so what we used to know as 'The Budget' will be in the autumn, and in its' place we'll have a 'Spring Statement' although the name won't actually change until after the 'Budget' due next March (2017). Confused? Maybe they should just call it 'Springwatch' and 'Autumnwatch'.