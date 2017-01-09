It's been a roller coaster year - what with the EU referendum and US election - but in spite of it all, are you feeling positive about your business prospects for 2017?
MRH buys Spring Petroleum
MRH, number one in Forecourt Trader’s Top 50 Indies, has bought Spring Petroleum which was ranked 11th in the list.
Top 50 Indie in administration
Top 50 Indie High Noon Stores has gone into administration.
PRA forecasts pump prices will rise further
Prices at the pumps have hit an 18-month high and the PRA is warning they will rise further as the effects of higher wholesale prices kick in.
Kay Group partners WH Smith at new site
Top 50 Indie The Kay Group has introduced a new partnership with WH Smith at the opening of its second new to industry site in the past 12 months at Crewe Gateway.
Retail Insight
Shop Doctor: In the surgery this month - Verwood Motors, Ringwood Road, Verwood, Dorset
LOCATION: My target, Verwood Motors, part of the Central Convenience Stores enterprise, is situated on the B3081 that runs through the town of Verwood, between the A31 and A354.
Service Centre: Jac Roper with a tip on reducing your water bill plus some happy endings
Going with the flow: Here's a happy new year tip from my regular tipster Steve Vaughan, Handbridge Services, Chester. He knows first hand that forecourt operators are more than happy to make any and all savings possible. And lately he's been looking at wait for it water. Sounds straightforward, simple, but it isn't.
Money Talk: Looking for a light in the January darkness
Welcome to January, the bleakest of months what with the darkness and the bills arriving after that little self indulgence at Christmas. And that was just in the good times. Following the events of 2016 (think Brexit, Trump, US interest rate rise, etc), the economic outlook is the most uncertain since the financial crash of 2007/08 and the forecourt retail industry won't be immune to whatever happens to the wider economy.
Day in the Life: George Watson
A 3.15am alarm signals the start of my day as I aim to be through the gates of the Grangemouth depot by 4am. To avoid the queues that build towards Ineos Grangemouth, all of us tanker drivers arrive before 4.45am and, as we start our day, one thing is guaranteed; no two days will ever be the same.
